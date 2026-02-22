Mahesh Babu's look as Lord Rama in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Fans wonder: 'Can Ranbir Kapoor match up in Ramayana'
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in a brief flashback in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Varanasi, is still more than a year away from release. The film, described as the most expensive Indian feature film ever mounted, spans not just continents but also eras. Rajamouli confirmed that part of the film takes place in the Treta Yuga with Mahesh Babu portraying Lord Rama in the flashback. Now, social media posts have claimed that the first look of Mahesh as Lord Rama has been leaked.
Mahesh Babu’s Lord Rama look from Varanasi leaked?
On Saturday, Always Bollywood shared a poster of Varanasi on X (formerly Twitter) with the claim that it was Mahesh Babu’s look as Lord Rama from the film. “#MaheshBabu 's Lord Ram look from the film #Varanasi has surfaced on Mythri Cinemas' digital theatre hoarding in Guntur. The viral poster hints at the actor's intense preparation and the film's epic narrative under SS Rajamouli's direction,” read the caption. The image shows Mahesh’s silhouette, standing atop a cliff, dressed in Lord Rama’s signature saffron, with a bow in one hand and a rudraksh mala in the other, and a quiver full of arrows on his back.
However, social media users were quick to point out that the poster seemed fan-made as the film’s team had made no official confirmation about it. Varanasi’s makers have not revealed Mahesh Babu’s look as Lord Rama from the film yet, and it would be unlikely for it to be revealed accidentally in this manner at a theatre without a formal announcement. X AI Grok also noted: “The poster is described as a leaked image from a Mythri Cinemas hoarding in Guntur, not officially released by the team. SS Rajamouli confirmed Mahesh Babu's role as Lord Ram, but this specific image isn't verified as official.”
Fans react
But in between the clarifications and fact check, many fans believed the image to be true. “If this is really from Rajamouli’s vision, scale will be massive. The silhouette itself looks powerful,” wrote one. Another added, “If this is real, I wonder if Ranbir Kapoor can match up.” Ranbir plays Lord Rama in Nithesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana. Part One will release in October this year, six months before Varanasi. The first look of Ranbir as Lord Rama is also under wraps for now. But by and large, fans were convinced that Mahesh’s apparent first look as Lord Rama was either AI-generated or fake.
All about Varanasi
In November 2025, at a grand event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, SS Rajamouli unveiled the title and the film's first look. The three-minute video sets up the film's premise, which traverses continents and centuries, blending sci-fi with episodes from the Ramayana. Mahesh Babu stars as the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra in her comeback to Indian cinema. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. The film, one of the costliest ever made in India, will release in April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.