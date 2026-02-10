Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar ring in 21st wedding anniversary with sweet message, Priyanka Chopra sends them love
As Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra had nothing but love for them.
On February 10, 2005, actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary with a throwback picture and a sweet message. Mahesh’s Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra sent them love.
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 21 years of marriage
Namrata and Mahesh made a joint post on their Instagram with a sweet message from Namrata to Mahesh. The picture they posted seems to have been taken years ago on one of their vacations. Taken inside a flight, the couple are all smiles as they pose for a picture. A young Mahesh, dressed in blue, holds Namrata close for the picture.
Posting it, Namrata wrote, “Still choosing you (heart eye emojis) everyday…Happy 21 MB (heart emoji).” Mahesh also posted the picture on his Instagram stories. Priyanka commented under the post with heart-eyes, heart, fire, and clapping emojis, sending the couple love. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Happy Anniversary to both of you (heart emoji) I Love You both so much (kiss emoji).” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also sent them love.
Numerous Mahesh fans also commented under the post, wishing their ‘annayya’ (elder brother) and ‘vadhina’ (sister-in-law) a happy anniversary. Some even joked, “Pelli Eppudu anna? (When are you getting married, brother?)” given how Mahesh and Namrata still look almost the same as they did years ago. “this is what happily ever after looks like,” wrote a fan. Numerous fans also commented with heart emojis.
About Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh and Namrata met on the set of their 2000 film Vamsi and began dating in secret shortly after filming finished. After five years of courtship, they got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Only their close family and friends attended the intimate Telugu-style wedding.
Namrata stepped away from acting in 2004 before their marriage to focus on family, with Rok Sako To Rok Lo being her last film. She stated in interviews that Mahesh wanted a non-working wife. After their marriage, their son Gautam Ghattamaneni was born on August 31, 2006. Their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, was born on July 30, 2012.
Last seen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.