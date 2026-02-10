Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar ring in 21st wedding anniversary with sweet message, Priyanka Chopra sends them love

Posting it, Namrata wrote, “Still choosing you (heart eye emojis) everyday…Happy 21 MB (heart emoji).” Mahesh also posted the picture on his Instagram stories. Priyanka commented under the post with heart-eyes, heart, fire, and clapping emojis, sending the couple love. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Happy Anniversary to both of you (heart emoji) I Love You both so much (kiss emoji).” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also sent them love.

Namrata and Mahesh made a joint post on their Instagram with a sweet message from Namrata to Mahesh. The picture they posted seems to have been taken years ago on one of their vacations. Taken inside a flight, the couple are all smiles as they pose for a picture. A young Mahesh, dressed in blue, holds Namrata close for the picture.

On February 10, 2005, actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary with a throwback picture and a sweet message. Mahesh’s Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra sent them love.

Numerous Mahesh fans also commented under the post, wishing their ‘annayya’ (elder brother) and ‘vadhina’ (sister-in-law) a happy anniversary. Some even joked, “Pelli Eppudu anna? (When are you getting married, brother?)” given how Mahesh and Namrata still look almost the same as they did years ago. “this is what happily ever after looks like,” wrote a fan. Numerous fans also commented with heart emojis.

About Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Mahesh and Namrata met on the set of their 2000 film Vamsi and began dating in secret shortly after filming finished. After five years of courtship, they got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Only their close family and friends attended the intimate Telugu-style wedding.

Namrata stepped away from acting in 2004 before their marriage to focus on family, with Rok Sako To Rok Lo being her last film. She stated in interviews that Mahesh wanted a non-working wife. After their marriage, their son Gautam Ghattamaneni was born on August 31, 2006. Their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, was born on July 30, 2012.

Last seen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.