Mahesh Babu performs mom Indira Devi's last rites, consoles Sitara as she cries; Chiranjeevi, Suriya offer condolences

Actor Mahesh Babu performed the last rites of his mother Indira Devi, who died on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures of Mahesh, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara emerged online. In one of the videos, Mahesh was seen sitting as several celebrities arrived to pay their respects to Indira. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Trivikram Srinivas among others attended the last rites at Mahesh's house in Hyderabad. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi dies in Hyderabad, fans offer condolences)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Sitara was seen crying uncontrollably as she sat on Mahesh's lap. He tried to console her. Sitara also broke down when she approached her grandmother whose mortal remains were kept inside a glass casket. Namrata was seen holding Sitara and consoling her. She also performed several rites as seen in another video.

Mahesh Babu performed the last rites of his mother Indira Devi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indira's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and penned a note. She wrote, "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way."

She also wrote, "Her warmth is felt by anyone who came in contact with her. She has a great sense of humour, wit and infectious laughter. In her presence, I always felt a deep sense of security, comfort, acceptance and belonging that only a mother can give her child. She has never said no for anything. I didn’t have a single argument with her in my entire life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am very grateful for all that you have done for us mom. I can never thank you enough. Your spirit of selfless giving and sacrifice is beyond any words. We are blessed to have you as our mother and we are indebted to you for everything you have done for us! Even though we are apart, I know you will always protect us with your unconditional love. You will continue to live in our hearts forever. I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey!" concluded her post.

Paying his tribute, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "The news that Mrs Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the mother to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members." Nagarjuna wrote on Twitter, "Deepest condolences to #krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and his family #ripindiradevigaru."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief." Sharing an old picture of Mahesh with his mother, Suriya tweeted, "Our deepest condolences and prayers @urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial. Amma will shine her light on you all always!"

Ravi Teja tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu .. Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family. May her soul rest in peace." Venkat Prabhu said on Twitter, "Deepest Condolences to #krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh garu and their family. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru."

Indira Devi died in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness. A few days ago she was hospitalised in the city. She was 70 and the wife of actor Krishna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON