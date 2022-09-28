Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi dies in Hyderabad, fans offer condolences: 'Stay strong anna'

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, died on Wednesday. As per a report, she died at 4am, days after she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for her illness. Indira Devi was the wife of veteran actor Krishna.

According to a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family, Indira Devi’s funeral will reportedly take place at Maha Prasthanam. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to pay their last respects.

“Smt Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," News18 reported citing the statement.

Fans offered their condolences by taking to Twitter. A person wrote, "Rest in peace amma (mother)!! Stay strong anna (brother) Mahesh Babu." A tweet also read,"God please give enough strength to Mahesh Babu. Always with you anna." Another person tweeted, "Om shanti Indira garu (a term used to show respect to an elder). Stay strong Mahesh Babu anna. My condolence to Gattamaneni family." Aother fan wrote, “Everything may be replaceable except mom's love. So sad to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu's mom. RIP Indira Devi garu. Stay Strong anna Mahesh Babu.”

Mahesh's last post for his mother on Instagram was in May this year. He had shared pictures of Indira, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children – Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. He had written, "To my Amma. To the mother of my lifelines. And to all the mothers in the world...A very happy Mother's Day! Your love is irreplaceable. Respect always!"

Last year on Mother's Day, Mahesh Babu had shared a picture as he held Indira's hand. He had written, "Happy birthday Amma... Grateful for you every day."

