Mahesh Babu plants a sweet kiss on daughter Sitara at the airport as they head for a vacation. See pic

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned 13 on 20 July. As the celeb kid turned a year older, Mahesh, Namrata, their son Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara were clicked by a paparazzo flying out of Hyderabad for a vacation. In a sweet moment, the photographer even caught a sweet moment between the father and daughter. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned 13 on 20 July and the family flew abroad for a vacation.

Mahesh Babu plants sweet kiss on Sitara

A paparazzo account posted a video of Namrata, Gautam and Sitara all smiles as they flew out of Hyderabad with Mahesh on the occasion. Namrata can be seen talking to her kids and walking through the airport while Mahesh follows close behind.

But what caught everyone’s attention was when Mahesh planted a sweet kiss on Sitara at the airport. In the picture shared on Instagram, Mahesh can be seen with his hands on Sitara’s shoulders as he kisses her on the cheek.

Mahesh and Namrata also wished Sitara on social media on her birthday. Mahesh wrote about her becoming a teenager, writing, “And just like that… she’s a teenager! Happy birthday Sitara. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much.” Namrata posted childhood pictures of Sitara, writing, “No matter how big you get, you’ll always be the little hand that first held mine and changed my world forever… Happy Birthday Sitara.”

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 Sankranthi film Guntur Kaaram. The film received mixed reviews but did well at the box office, collecting ₹180.5 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

He is now shooting for the much-awaited, yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 by SS Rajamouli. He has begun shooting for the film with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The team is expected to head to Tanzania and South Africa for the next schedule. Nothing much is known about the film, though it has been described as a jungle adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones.