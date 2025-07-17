SSMB 29 story leaked: Mahesh Babu plays rugged explorer, uncovers long-lost secret in Tanzania

Unlike his previous films, director SS Rajamouli has been careful not to reveal anything about his yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. But a report by The Citizen from Tanzania did not just discuss the film’s upcoming shooting schedule; it also revealed what the film is all about. Mahesh Babu plays an explorer along the lines of Indiana Jones in SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29.

SSMB 29 story and shooting details revealed

The Tanzanian media seemed pumped that Rajamouli would be bringing along Mahesh, Priyanka and Prithviraj to shoot a big-budget Tollywood film there and in South Africa. The report stated that the team will begin shooting a new schedule in the third week of July in Serengeti and will head to South Africa after that. The report also claimed that SSMB 29 is mounted on a $116 million budget, calling it one of India’s ‘most ambitious cinematic spectacles’.

But what caught our attention was the synopsis they provided to describe the film. SSMB 29 was described as: “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

What Rajamouli said about SSMB 29

Unlike his films Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli did not hold a press conference to announce that SSMB 29 had been kicked off or discuss the film’s synopsis beforehand, which he did for both films. The pooja ceremony was also held in a hushed manner in January, with the director refusing to talk about it later on.

Talking about the film during a special screening of RRR in Japan last year, Rajamouli said, “His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”