Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film opens at ₹65 crore, beats Pushpa

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi returned to the theatres this week for the first time in over two years, and the megastar did not disappoint his fans. His latest release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, may have received mixed critical reviews, but has been lapped up by fans for bringing back ‘vintage’ Chiru. The film has opened well, giving the actor his second-best opening of all time. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi stars in this action entertainer.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a strong start in India, on the back of Chiranjeevi’s star power. Seeing over 65% occupancy, the film opened at ₹28.75 crore net. Adding the paid preview collection of ₹8.75 crore from Sunday, the film’s domestic opening haul stood at an impressive ₹37.50 crore net ( ₹44.75 crore gross). The film has also performed well overseas, earning over $2.3 million in international territories.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu’s worldwide opening gross is ₹65.75 crore, which puts it just out of the top 15 openings in Telugu film history. But for Chiranjeevi, it is his second-best opening, behind only the 2019 blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened at ₹85 crore.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu beats Pushpa: The Rise Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu managed to beat a few recent blockbusters’ opening day hauls, however. Its ₹65.75 crore gross is higher than what was collected by films like Pushpa The Rise ( ₹62.50 crore), Bheemla Nayak ( ₹57.80 crore), and Gadar 2 ( ₹53.20 crore). The film has also climbed to the top of the Indian box office for the day, dethroning Prabhas' The Raja Saab, which has been in a free fall after a ₹100-crore opening.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a classic Chiranjeevi-style action entertainer that also stars Nayanthara and features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh. The film released on a Monday, January 12, ahead of the Pongal holiday.