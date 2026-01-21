Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film beats Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues to ride the Sankranthi wave and consolidate its position at the Indian box office. After a stellar first week that saw it break several Telugu cinema records, the film is seeing a dip in collections for the first time. However, it still has enough steam to go past some of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi in a still from the Anil Ravipudi film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranthi festive period, which was followed by a dip on Monday. On Tuesday, the film registered another big dip, but still managed to earn ₹5.75 crore net domestically on the day. After nine days, the film’s domestic collection now stands at ₹171.65 crore net ( ₹204 crore gross).

Just like its domestic earnings, the film’s overseas collections have considerably slowed down after a strong start on Monday. But it has still managed to earn over $4.5 million in the overseas markets. This takes its worldwide gross to almost ₹245 crore. The makers of the film claim that the gross is over ₹300 crore already.

Either way, this makes Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu the highest-grossing film in Chiranjeevi’s career, surpassing previous hits like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit The film's worldwide collection of ₹245 crore makes it Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit, surpassing the ₹241 crore earned by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019. Chiranjeevi’s other big post-pandemic hit - Waltair Veerayya - stands at the number third spot with total earnings of ₹236 crore. Chiranjeevi’s 2017 comeback hit - Khaidi No. 150 - is next with earnings of ₹164 crore.