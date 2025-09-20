Manchu Manoj sneaks into theatre to watch audience reaction to Mirai: ‘Housefull heart’. Watch

Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai was released in theatres on 12 September and collected ₹100 crore worldwide in its first week. The film, which starred Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, received good reviews upon its release. On Friday, Manoj headed to the theatres with his family to watch his sister, Lakshmi Manchu’s film, Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy and snuck into a screening of Mirai. (Also Read: Interview | Manchu Manoj unpacks Mirai ending, teases return of Black Sword in sequel: ‘Did you see him die?’) Manchu Manoj plays Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, in the action fantasy film Mirai.

Manchu Manoj sneaks into screening of Mirai

On Friday, Lakshmi, her daughter Vidya Nirvana, aka Apple, brother Manoj, sister-in-law Bhuma Mounika and mother Nirmala Devi went to a theatre in Hyderabad to watch Daksha. She posted a video from inside the theatre of her daughter watching her on-screen, writing, “Watching #DakshaTheDeadlyConspiracy with Apple. Proud me.” The video shows her daughter looking engrossed as her mom's character is seemingly arrested on-screen.

Manoj also posted a video on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), stating that after watching Daksha, he snuck into a theatre screening Mirai to see the audience response. He wrote, “Snuck into #Mirai after #Daksha at Amb Theatres… Housefull screen & housefull heart. love u alllll #mirai #Mirai #blacksword #BlackSword.” In the video, Manoj and Mounica can be seen grinning as they watch the audience’s response to the film.

About Daksha and Mirai

Daksha, directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, was released in theatres on 19 September. The action film stars Lakshmi, her dad Mohan Babu, Samuthrakani, Viswant, Chitra Shukla, and Siddique. It sees Lakshmi, who also produced the film with her dad, play a cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer.

Mirai, directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, stars Teja, Manoj, Ritika and Shriya. It was released in theatres on 12 September to a good response. It tells the story of a young man called Vedha, played by Teja, who is destined to face off against a powerful villain called Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, played by Manoj, to protect sacred texts from falling into his hands.