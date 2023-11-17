Mangalavaaram Twitter reviews: Payal Rajput’s performance and film’s music get a thumbs up

Director Ajay Bhupathi left a mark when he released RX 100 in 2018. Featuring Karthikeya and Payal Rajput, the film was a sleeper hit that no one had expected. Come 2023, the director has teamed up once again with actor Payal Rajput, for a dark thriller titled Mangalavaaram. (Also read: Pippa Twitter reviews: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur win praise for war film; AR Rahman's music called 'outstanding') Mangalavaaram stars Payal Rajput in the lead role.

The film, which also sees Nandita Swetha and Chaitanya Krishna in the lead roles, hit screens this Friday and has received good response from the audience. While Ajay’s last film Maha Samudram failed to leave a mark at the box office, his latest has received encouraging response since its premiere.

Twitter reviews Mangalavaaram

Reviewing Mangalavaaram, an X-user said, “Another Gem Director found in Telugu Film Industry @DirAjayBhupathi. #Mangalavaaram good Thriller Movie. Screenplay, writting, direction everything is Top Notch. Terrific BGM by @AJANEESHB. Don't miss Cinematic Experience on Big Screen. #PayalRajput Best Performance in her Carrier. (sic)”

Another opined that the film was good enough to watch once, writing, “#Mangalavaaram - Average 1st Hlf, Decent 2nd Hlf. Superb Music. Cinematography & Editing Gud. Though the Minor Twists towards the end are not great, it Works in favour. GOOD ONE TIME WATCH! (sic).”

A user even revealed that the film will have a sequel, writing, “#Mangalavaaram Movie Bagundhi (it’s good) #PayalRajput was Brilliant in Her Role. Director #AjayBhupathi Done Good Job. Top Notch #BGM and Cinematography. There will be a Part-2. (sic)”

Director Buchi Babu Sana reviews Mangalavaaram

Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who will soon direct Ram Charan’s next, congratulated director Ajay on the film’s response, writing, “Congratulations @DirAjayBhupathi for the massive MANGALAVAARAM Blast. I know how hard you work for this filmmm. (sic)”

Mangalavaaram’s premise

The film tells the story of a village gripped by fear due to mysterious, unsolved murders. The murders take place every Tuesday, and a young girl Sailu (Payal Rajput) finds herself in the midst of it all. The mystery of who is committing the murders forms the film’s story.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail