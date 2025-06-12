Mangli responds after police raid her birthday party for liquor violation; says no drugs were found at resort

Popular Telugu folk singer Mangli found herself in legal trouble after throwing a birthday bash for friends and family at a resort in Chevella, near Hyderabad. The Chevella police have registered a case against the singer and three others for hosting a party without proper permissions. (Also Read: Water tank bursts on set of Ram Charan's The India House causing major flooding, crew members injured) Folk singer Mangli ran into legal trouble after throwing a birthday bash for family and friends.

Singer Mangli booked for throwing birthday party without liquor, sound permission

According to the news agency PTI, police raided the resort on Tuesday night and found 25 guests there, with music being played by a DJ. Mangli’s birthday party was organised without obtaining permission from the Excise Department to serve liquor at a commercial establishment, nor was a police license issued for using the sound system. Cases were registered against Mangli, the resort manager and two others for alleged violation of provisions of the Excise Act, the loudspeaker rule and the NDPS Act, said the police.

One party-goer tests positive for drugs, Mangli provides clarification

Samples of the guests were collected using NDPS kits at Mangli’s birthday, and one of them tested positive for marijuana. Upon questioning, the police said that he confessed to smoking marijuana four days ago. The probe is on to track and trace the drug supplier.

After news broke of liquor and drug violations at her birthday party, Mangli issued a video statement to the press clarifying what happened. She said, “As my parents had requested, my birthday was held at a resort with a tight guest list. My parents, their friends, and my friends, along with our family members, were present there.”

She admitted that permission wasn’t taken for liquor and sound, as she ‘wasn’t aware’ she needed to, but denied drugs were partaken at the resort. “We did have a sound system and liquor, but I did not know we needed to take permission for it. I definitely would’ve taken permission otherwise; it was a misunderstanding,” said Mangli, adding, “Also, my party had nothing more than local liquor. The police also didn’t find any drugs on the premises. The one person who tested positive for it had taken it beforehand. We are cooperating with the police on the investigation.”