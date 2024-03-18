Mangli's car meets with minor accident; singer urges fans not to believe rumours

Singer Mangli’s car met with a minor accident a few days ago. However, she and her team clarified that it wasn’t anything major and that she remained unharmed in the accident. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Singer Mangli denies attack on her in Ballari, calls it a false propaganda) Singer Mangli and her team clarify that she's unharmed in the accident

‘Don’t believe rumours’

Mangli took to Instagram on Monday to clarify what happened. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Dear all, I am safe and sound. It was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago. Kindly don’t go by the rumours being spread. Thanks to your love and concern! Mangli.” In the late hours of March 15, Mangli and her team were returning from an event when the accident took place near Tondupally in Shamshabad limits.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A screen grab of Mangli's Instagram stories

A member of Mangli’s team explains to Hindustan Times, “Everybody travelling that day is fine. We were returning from an event and the incident took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. It was not a major accident; none of us were in the car, including madam (Mangli). It was parked on the side of the road when a lorry brushed against the car, damaging the rear light. We are all safe and there’s nothing to worry about.”

India Today reports that a police case has been registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code. The singer and two members of her team were returning to Hyderabad after attending a spiritual event near Hyderabad.

About Mangli

Mangli gained fame due to her Banjara attire and for singing Telangana songs. After performing at various festival events, she sang Shailaja Reddy Alludu Choode in 2018 for the Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan-starrer Shailaja Reddy Alludu.

She went on to sing famous songs like Ramuloo Ramulaa in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Saranga Dariya in Love Story, gaining her mainstream fame. She recently sang for Zinda Banda in Jawan and Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from Family Star. Mangli’s sister Indravathi Chauhan also gained fame after singing Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place