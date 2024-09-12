Telugu actor Hema named in Bengaluru rave party case chargesheet: Report

Telugu actor Hema’s name has been formally included in a chargesheet submitted by the Central Crime Branch (CCD) Police to the Bengaluru Rural Additional District Sessions Court, reports ETV Bharat. 79 names have reportedly been included in a 1086-page chargesheet about an alleged rave party at a Bengaluru farmhouse. (Also Read: Hema released from jail after receiving conditional bail in Bengaluru drugs case) Telugu actor Hema has been embroiled in a drugs case since May this year.

Hema named in rave party chargesheet

According to the publication, Hema’s name has been formally included by the CCB in the chargesheet they filed to the court. It is alleged that the 79 names mentioned have consumed drugs at a party held at GM Farm House near Hebbagodi in May. The chargesheet claims that Hema consumed MDMA and that her medical records and evidence collected at the scene prove it.

In May, a party organised by Vijayawada-based businessman L Vasu saw numerous high-profile guests in attendance. The party was raided after a tip that drugs were being supplied there. Out of the 98 blood samples collected, 86 people, including Hema, tested positive. The actor however claimed in numerous interviews and an Instagram video that her samples were never collected when this news was announced.

Hema denies charges against her

In June, Hema was arrested by the CCB after she and 85 others reportedly tested positive for drugs. She received a conditional bail after a few days and has since denied the charges being levied against her. The actor has given multiple interviews blaming the media for their reportage and claiming that the police never found evidence.

In August, she shared a video on Instagram claiming that she wanted to meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to get their help on this issue. She shared a document claiming that she had her hair, nails and blood independently tested and that the results were negative. She also blamed the media for ruining her reputation and painting her as a ‘terrorist’.