Hema released from jail after receiving conditional bail in Bengaluru drugs case

Actor Hema received conditional bail and was released from jail on Friday. The actor approached the NDPS special court on Thursday and was directed to cooperate with the investigation. She was arrested earlier this month for alleged drug consumption at a party. (Also Read: Hema arrested in connection with rave party case: ‘I'm innocent. Look at what they're doing to me’) Actor Hema was in police custody since June 3 in connection to a drugs case.

Hema receives bail

On June 14, Hema was released from jail after receiving conditional bail. In a video shared with the press, the actor looks different from her usual self, having been in custody since June 3. The video sees her talking to the police and finishing her paperwork before leaving. She can also be heard saying, “We don’t need to tell them anything,” presumably about the press present there during her release.

The drugs case

On May 19, a rave party was organised at a farmhouse near Electronic City. Based on a tip-off, CCB had raided the location and collected blood samples of those who attended the party. 86 people, including Hema, had tested positive for narcotics, according to PTI. CCB was called for interrogation and was arrested on June 3 as her replies weren’t satisfactory.

Hema claims innocence

Talking to the media outside of the police station, Hema said, “I didn't do anything. I am innocent. Look at what they're doing to me. I did not take drugs. I shared the initial denial video from Hyderabad, not Bengaluru. I even shared a video of me cooking biryani in Hyderabad.” She released a video on Instagram of her supposedly cooking at home.

She also released a video after the rave party was busted, claiming that she was at a farmhouse in Hyderabad, not Bengaluru. “I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don’t believe rumours. I don’t know who’s there, it’s fake news that I was at the party,” she said.