Telugu actor Hema arrested in connection with rave party case: ‘I'm innocent. Look at what they're doing to me’

The Central Crime Branch probing the Bengaluru rave party case arrested Telugu film actor Hema following interrogation on Monday. The rave party was organised on May 19 at a farmhouse near Electronic City. (Also read: Actor Hema among 86 who test positive for drugs after rave party bust in Bengaluru) Hema spoke to the media outside the police station.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had summoned Hema to its office on Monday. Sources said she deposed before her interrogators wearing a burqa to hide her identity. As her replies were not satisfactory, she was arrested.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Hema's comment to the media

Speaking to the media outside the police station, Hema said, “I didn't do anything. I am innocent. Look at what they're doing to me. I did not take drugs. I shared the initial denial video from Hyderabad, not Bengaluru. I even shared a video of me cooking biryani in Hyderabad.”

What happened at the rave?

The rave party was organised on the pretext of a birthday party where most of the people had come from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to CCB sources.

There were a few people from Bengaluru as well, they added.

Based on a tip-off, the CCB raided the location and collected the blood samples of those who attended the party.

The blood test reports later confirmed that 86 people, including Hema, had tested positive for narcotics, police sources had said.

According to sources, a total of 103 people participated in the party. The participants included 73 men and 30 women.

Police seized MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment including sound and lighting worth ₹1.5 crore during the raid.

Hema's video

Last Monday, Hema released a video to the press in which she claimed that her name was dragged in for no reason and that she was at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Hema claimed that she kept getting calls from reporters and well-wishers about her supposed arrest. She released a video to the press stating that she was in Hyderabad and not in Bengaluru. She said in the video, “I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don’t believe rumours. I don’t know who’s there, it’s fake news that I was at the party.” She also released a video on Tuesday of her cooking at home.