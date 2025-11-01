Mass Jathara box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja’s 75th film performs below expectations, earns 0.08 crore

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited 75th film, Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, has had a rather lukewarm start at the box office. The action entertainer, produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, and Sithara Entertainments, collected ₹0.08 crore (India net) on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.com. Mass Jathara box office collection Day 1: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in a still from the film.

Mass Jathara's lukewarm performance at box office

Made on an estimated budget of ₹30 crore, the film’s performance is far below expectations, especially when compared to Ravi Teja’s previous release, Mr Bachchan, which opened to a solid ₹5.3 crore last year. Starring Sreeleela alongside Ravi Teja, Mass Jathara was expected to be a full-fledged mass entertainer celebrating the actor’s milestone 75th film but audience response so far has been underwhelming.

Audience Reactions

Online reviews have painted a mixed to negative picture of the film. One viewer summarized the sentiment by calling it “one time watch but regular commercial… songs timing I don't like it, nothing to say anything from this movie... overall movie just below average.”

Another user criticized the film’s lack of depth, writing, “Films should be made as the script compels you and the content looks great. But these days, films are made just to appease audiences… #MassJathara is a mix of ten mass films without proper emphasis on the story.”

A slightly more forgiving comment labeled it as “#MassJathara Average! A routine mass entertainer which has templated format of fight-song-fight with predictable twists. Ravi Teja’s performance and looks are amazing but he deserves a better film for a 75th milestone.”

However, others were far more scathing. One harsh review read, “Terribly outdated and atrociously written. Gets super random & the comedy tracks push the patience test even further. Terrible film! A generous 1/2 for the production quality & Ravi Teja’s energy.”

Despite Ravi Teja’s trademark energy and fan following, Mass Jathara seems to have failed to connect with audiences on its opening day. While word of mouth remains largely negative, the film’s weekend performance will determine whether it can recover from its slow start or go down as a missed opportunity in the actor’s otherwise dynamic filmography.