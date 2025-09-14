Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Mirai worldwide box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj film crosses 55 crore mark

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 12:50 pm IST

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 2: Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles.

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 2: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai had a better Saturday than its opening day. The film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles has crossed the 55 crore mark worldwide in two days.

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.

Mirai worldwide box office collection

Mirai’s production house, People Media Factory, shared on Sunday that the film has collected 55.60 crore worldwide by Saturday. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, “#SuperYodha is breaking boundaries and blazing at the box office. 55.6 CR Worldwide GROSS in 2 DAYS for #Mirai. Experience #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai ONLY IN CINEMAS.”

Mirai collected 27.20 crore on its opening day and has collected $1 million gross in North America, achieving breakeven in the area. The film is already performing better compared to Teja’s 2023 hit HanuMan, which made 46.55 crore worldwide in two days. It is also doing better than Vishnu Manchu’s devotional film Kannappa, which was released this year and made 23 crore in two days.

According to Sacnilk, the film saw a spike in collections in India on Saturday, bringing in 13 crore and 14.5 crore on Friday and Saturday. It remains to be seen how the film will fare on Sunday.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who is destined to become a super Yodha (warrior) and fight off evil. Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is looking for the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain power. Vedha goes on a journey to find a weapon used by Lord Ram called Mirai to defeat Mahabir and protect the grandhas before it’s too late. The film ends up setting up the story for a sequel, which has yet to go on thefloors.

