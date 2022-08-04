Naga Chaitanya hopes 'something works out' days after meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Filmmaker I have looked up to'

Actor Naga Chaitanya was recently seen leaving filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai. In a new interview, he spoke about why he visited Bhansali and also said that he's hopeful that 'something works out'. He also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among those filmmakers whom he really looks up to. Chaitanya was seen at Bhansali's office on Tuesday evening wearing a black T-shirt and light brown khaki chinos. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai)

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, his Bollywood debut, is set to release in theatres on August 11. Chaitanya will be seen playing Balaraju, the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. In the film, he will essay the role of actor Aamir Khan’s close friend.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Chaitanya said, “It’s just casual meetings, you know. These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here.”

He also said that he hopes he gets accepted by the Bollywood audience after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. “I really hope, after the 11th I am accepted, and the audience really likes me. You know, I want to collaborate with everyone here, for sure. I am honestly just waiting for the 11th. If the acceptance is there, I want to see how the audience encourages me, owns me, and based on that, (I will) take my next step.”

Chaitanya joined the Laal Singh Chaddhateam as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump. The movie also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

He will soon commence working on his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. This was the project he had signed since his separation from his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya was recently seen in the Telugu coming-of-age drama Thank You, which bombed at the box office. The film was directed by Vikram K Kumar and co-starred Raashi Khanna. He is also awaiting the release of Vikram K Kumar directed Amazon Prime series Dhootha.

