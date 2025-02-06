Naga Chaitanya responds to fan asking ‘when will you learn acting'

Actor Naga Chaitanya hopes to score a hit with his upcoming film with Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel. A day before the film’s release, he answered some fan questions in a Q&A video with Sai Pallavi, including one about his acting skills. (Also Read: Allu Aravind says Thandel cannot be made with a ‘white-skin girl from Bombay’, reveals why Sai Pallavi was cast) Naga Chaitanya answered some fan questions in a Q&A video with Sai Pallavi.

Naga Chaitanya on acting

Pallavi asked Chaitanya a bunch of questions posed by fans about his career and Thandel. One of the questions she asked was, “Acting epudu nerchukuntav? (When will you learn acting?)” As soon as she asked that, Chaitanya stared blankly at the camera, then said, “Epudu nerchukuntav enti? (What do you mean when will I learn?)”

Then, he seemed to take it in his stride because he replied with a smile, “Honestly, it's a continuous process; it's something you keep learning over time. I don't think you can ever hit a full stop with it. If you do and stop growing as an actor, then there's no future…there’s no progress. I still haven't learnt; I'm continuing to learn every single day.”

Fans tagged the person who asked the question in the comments, letting them know their question was answered. One person commented, “So glad that Chay took that acting question. At least he knows that his acting is not upto the mark and he is working on it rather than being in a denial mode.” Another thought, “Very matured answer for question.”

Recent work

Chaitanya was last seen in the 2022 film Thank You, and the 2023 film Custody, both failed to make a mark at the box office. He also debuted in Hindi with the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. In 2023, he starred in the Prime Video web series Dhootha, which received good reviews. Thandel will be released in theatres on February 7. This is his third film with Chandoo after Premam and Savyasachi and second with Pallavi after Love Story.