Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video
- A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting in East Godavari for his upcoming Telugu film, Thank You. In a video that has surfaced on social media, a fan is seen jumping into the river with the hope to meet his favourite actor, who was seated in a boat.
In the video, the fan was seen shouting and waving at Naga Chaitanya from a bridge. As the boat made its way beneath the bridge, the fan jumped into the stream and swam his way to meet Naga Chaitanya. Later, Naga Chaitanya met the fan and advised him to not indulge in such actions again. He went on to pose for a picture with him.
Also Read: Upasana Konidela lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya, see pics
Thank You marks Naga Chaitanya’s second collaboration with filmmaker Vikram Kumar. The actor recently shaved his beard for his character in the movie required him to sport a clean-shaven look.
Meanwhile, Chaitanya’s upcoming release Love Story will hit the screens on April 16. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Whereas, director Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.
Speaking about the movie, Kammula told The Times of India: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He also revealed that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.
"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula added.
Love Story is produced by Ram Mohan Rao and wrapped filming in three schedules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya
- Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox