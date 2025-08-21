Naga Chaitanya sweetly holds Sobhita Dhulipala's hand as they seek blessings in Tirumala. Watch

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted in Tirumala on Thursday morning, seeking blessings at the Lord Balaji temple. Pictures and videos of their visit soon flooded social media, with the couple looking happy even as they made their way through a crowd. Naga Chaitanya sweetly held Sobhita Dhulipala's hand as they navigated the crowd in Tirupati.

Naga Chaitanya sweetly holds Sobhita’s hand

In pictures and videos shared on social media, Chaitanya can be seen dressed in a traditional pattu pancha for the temple visit, while Sobhita is in a red and gold saree. One picture shows the couple, all smiles, as they pose with an idol of Lord Balaji gifted to them by the temple authorities.

Videos also show Chaitanya and Sobhita standing in line while heading in for a darshan. Reporters, however, were waiting for them as they came out of the temple and crowded around them. One video shows Chaitanya sweetly holding Sobhita’s hand as they navigate a crowd with the help of a policeman. People could also be seen crowding around the actors to take their pictures.

Fans shared pictures and videos and wrote about how sweet they looked together. Some even commented, ‘Govinda Govinda’ to send them blessings.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s love story

Chaitanya was rumoured to have been dating Sobhita since 2022 after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. While the actors kept their relationship under wraps, fans would spot them together on vacations or decode pictures they had posted separately from the same location.

Chaitanya and Sobhita only confirmed their relationship in August 2024 when they exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. They married in the presence of their family and friends at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in December of the same year. They had traditional pre-wedding ceremonies ahead of the wedding.

Chaitanya was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, while Sobhita starred in the Zee 5 film Love, Sitara.