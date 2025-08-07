Sobhita Dhulipala heads on spiritual sojourn to Velankanni Church, Nagore Dargah during Tamil Nadu visit. See pics

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Tamil Nadu with fans. While there, she visited the famous Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah, dressing up in traditional outfits for her spiritual sojourn. Take a look at what life has been like for her lately. Sobhita Dhulipala seemed to have fun during her trip to Tamil Nadu recently.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s spiritual trip

Sobhita took to Instagram to share a photo dump with the caption, “Life lately #VelankkaniChurch #NagoorDargah #GuruPournami #AnitaWeddingDay #TamilNaduBeauty.” In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in white as she visits the Velankkani Church and in black at the Nagore Dargah.

But that’s not all Sobhita did because she also posted pictures of her enjoying the waves at the beach, attending a friend’s wedding while dressed in a gold saree and more. She also shared the quote, “Whatever comes, don’t push it away. When it goes, do not grieve,” by Mooji. Numerous fans left comments under her post, calling her a ‘beauty’ or leaving just heart emojis.

For the uninitiated, Velankanni Church, also known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, is a prominent Catholic shrine located in Velankanni. It is a major pilgrimage site, as is the Nagore Dargah, which attracts followers of Sufi Islam and Hinduism. It is the tomb of the Sufi saint Nagore Syed Abdul Qadir Shahul Hamid, located in Nagore, Tamil Nadu.

Recently in the news

Sobhita got engaged to Naga Chaitanya in August last year, after rumours of the two dating for a couple of years. They married in a close-knit ceremony at Annapurna Studios the same year, in December. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until they announced their engagement. In 2024, Sobhita starred in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, which was not released in India. She also starred in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects.