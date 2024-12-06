Naga Chaitanya wants ‘couple of kids’ after wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala: I’d love to take them…

Actor Naga Chaitanya will be the next guest on the upcoming episode of Prime Video’s The Rana Daggubati Show. Hosted by his cousin-actor Rana Daggubati, Chaitanya will talk about his married life and wanting to have children. In the episode, Rana will also talk about his "wildest dream" for Chaitanya. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married recently.

Chaitanya also opened up on working with Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi. He will be seen on the show just days after tying the knot with actor Shobhita Dhulipala. The duo got married in Hyderabad on December 4.

Here are five interesting moments from the upcoming episode:

Chaitanya opens up on his personal life

The actor said, “When I’m 50 years old, I want to be happily married with a couple of kids, maybe one or two. I’d love to take them racing and go-karting. And relive the special moments of my childhood.”

Chaitanya on his friends in film industry

When Rana asked him about not having many friends in the industry, Chaitanya said, “You’re the one who fills me in about everyone in the industry. Whenever I’m asked on talk shows, I just mention your name, and then they ask, ‘Isn’t he your cousin?’”

Rana's wildest dream for Chaitanya

Rana joked about the wildest dream for his cousin. He shared, “Is to see you shirtless at an industry party, dancing on top of a bar, or doing something equally crazy!” Chaitanya hinted that he might just surprise Rana with it soon.

Naga Chaitanya on the show.

Chaitanya on being mistaken for lecturer

Recalling his experience at the Adi Shakti theatre school, Chaitanya shared, “When I introduced myself to the class, the students thought I was going to be the lecturer! I had to clarify I was there to learn just like them.”

Chaitanya on working with Aamir Khan, Sai Pallavi

Chaitanya worked with Sai Pallavi, and they will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Thandel. "I get very nervous acting and dancing alongside her (Sai Pallavi),” Chaitanya said.

He previously worked with Aamir Khan in his Bollywood debut film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Describing his experience of working with Aamir as intense and rewarding. “It was like going to school every morning and giving exams every night. For twenty days of shooting, we did two months of rehearsals,” he recalled.

About the show

The Telugu eight-episode series boasts an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more. With new episodes dropping every Saturday, the third episode of The Rana Daggubati Show will stream on Saturday.