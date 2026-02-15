Nagabandham teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils unique blend of mythology and history, Virat Karrna unleashes Lord Shiva's fury

Nagabandham teaser: After a string of visually striking character posters, the makers of Nagabandham finally released the teaser on Sunday, timing the launch with the festival of Maha Shivaratri. Unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu, the first glimpse teased a visually grand mythological fantasy steeped in Indian spirituality. Nagabandham teaser: The film stars Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.

Nagabandham teaser out On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to social media to share the teaser of Abhishek Nama's ambitious period drama. He posted the link of the teaser on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a shoutout to the team.

“The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon,” Mahesh Babu wrote while sharing the teaser.

The teaser of Nagabandham unfolds against a serene Himalayan backdrop, brimming with an ancient energy. It hints at a long-guarded secret, one that now stands on the brink of exposure due to human greed.

With danger escalating, the teaser shows the protector taking the centre stage. Interestingly, the narrative hints to draw partial inspiration from the invasion led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, weaving historical undertones into a mix of mythology and spiritual tale.