Nagarjuna announces re-release date of his 1989 film Siva, pens emotional note

Actor Nagarjuna has announced the re-release date of his 1989 film Siva on the 101st birth anniversary of his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the Telugu film will hit the theatres in 4K and Dolby Atmos. Backed by Annapurna Studios, Siva broke box office records and garnered acclaim on its release in 1989. Nagarjuna in a still from his 1989 film Siva.

Nagarjuna's film Siva to re-release after 36 years, check date

Siva will hit the big screens on 14 November this year. In a statement, Nagarjuna said, "My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Shiva was one such film. Bringing it back to the big screen on 14 November in 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his dream of keeping stories alive for the next generation".

Nagarjuna pens note

Sharing the film's poster on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “On my dear father ANR ‘s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theatres again @AnnapurnaStdios and @RGVzoomin's PATH BREAKING FILM #SHIVA Grand Re-Release in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025. Experience the cult classic #SHIVA4K with Dolby Atmos Sound on the big screens.”

All about Siva

For the re-release, the sound of Siva has been completely redone from the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos for the first time ever, using the latest and most advanced AI engineering technologies. Ram Gopal Varma, who made a directorial debut with Siva, said, "I can't wait for people to watch the film, and have an absolutely immersive experience."

Backed by producers Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra, the film showed students being exploited by anti-social elements. With music by Ilaiyaraaja, Siva also starred Amala and Raghuvaran. In 1990, the film was remade in Hindi as Shiva, with the actors reprising their roles.

About Nagarjuna's recent film

Nagarjuna recently appeared in Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in key roles.