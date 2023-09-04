Nagarjuna asks Vijay Deverakonda about former daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calls them ‘amazing pair’

Nagarjuna Akkineni playfully asked Vijay Deverakonda about the whereabouts of his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and even showered praises on her when they met recently. Nagarjuna was speaking to Vijay at the grand premiere of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Vijay was on the show to promote his latest film Kushi which stars Samantha opposite him, while Nagarjuna hosts Bigg Boss Telugu. Samantha was Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law when she was married to his son, Naga Chaitanya. (Also read: Nagarjuna's next film titled Naa Saami Ranga, teaser out)

Nagarjuna praises Samantha

Samantha is not a part of the promotions of her new film Kushi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video from the episode shows Nagarjuna asking why Vijay decided to visit alone and asked where was Samantha. Vijay then told the veteran actor that Samantha is in the US as she needs to look after her health. He added that he hoped Samantha would be able to join the promotional events and interview in India soon. According to an Indian Express report, Nagarjuna said, “You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress and together, you make for an amazing pair.” Vijay also performed on a song from Kushi.

When Vijay said he had a crush on Samantha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the launch of Kushi trailer, Vijay said that he had a crush on Samantha. He added that he admired her ever since he watched Em Maya Chesave, and has watched all her films.

Last year, Vijay took to social media and praised her Yashoda trailer. “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022. Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

Samantha and Nagarjuna

Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with her former husband - Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya - in 2021. They had been married for four years before the announcement. Neither have opened up on what went wrong in their relationship.

Samantha's break

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis. After completing her pending films and projects, including the Indian version of Citadel, Samantha is currently on a break from work and is focussing on her health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10