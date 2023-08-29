Nagarjuna's next film titled Naa Saami Ranga, teaser out

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in Tamil film Naa Saami Ranga, which will hit the theatres next year in January. The makers announced the film's title, release date and unveiled Nagarjuna's first look poster from the film on the Telugu superstar's 64th birthday. (Also read: Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Things to know about the dashing, evergreen actor) Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga.

Popular choreographer Vijay Binni is making his feature directorial debut with the movie penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada provided. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for the movie.

A teaser for the film was also released on YouTube on Tuesday morning. It showed Nagarjuna in an action avtar, ready to bust up some baddies who dared to cross his path.

Fans of the actor were happy to see him back in action avatar. “Only 90's kids can understand the feelings of seeing Nagarjuna sir back in this role,” wrote a fan. “Finally tollywood KING is back,” commented another.

The film, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi via his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also stars actor Karuna Kumar. Makers are yet to reveal the details about the film's plot and other cast members.

Nagarjuna will also be seen alongside Dhanush in filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's multi-starrer pan-India film. The project is produced by Suniel Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohar Rao via Sree Venakateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Shiva. He has since worked in Hindi films like Khuda Gawah, Drohi, and Zakhm among others. His portrayal of Major Padmapani Acharya in LOC Kargil (2003) marked his last Hindi film before Brahmastra.

In a conversation with PTI last year, Nagarjuna shared why he has been away from the Hindi film industry for almost 20 years. He said, "I was getting incredible roles. (But) I am kind of a home bird. I like to live in Hyderabad. I always did very special roles in Bollywood. Whatever I have done right from the beginning, it was important for me to entertain people. All the roles that I did came looking for me, I never (went for them)."

