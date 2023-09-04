News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kushi box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film mints 11 crore, takes total to 36 cr

Kushi box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film mints 11 crore, takes total to 36 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 04, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Kushi box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film registered growth on Sunday, earning roughly ₹11 crore nett in India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi, which was released on Friday, performed well in its opening weekend. The Telugu film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, has collected more than an estimated 36 crore nett in all languages in its first week in theatres, said a Sacnilk.com report. Also read: Kushi box office collection day 1

Kushi box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the film.
Kushi box office

On Sunday, Kushi earned an estimated 11 crore nett in India in all languages. The film had opened at 15.25 crore nett on Friday, collecting 14.7 crore in Telugu and 55 lakh in Tamil, respectively. On Saturday, Kushi saw a 35.08 percent decline, making 9.9 crore nett in all languages; the Telugu version made 9.25 crore, while the Tamil version collected 65 lakh. The film's India total now stands at 36.15 crore nett in all languages, as per early estimates.

About Kushi

Kushi released on September 1 and opened to mixed reviews. In Kushi, Vijay's Viplav and Samantha's Aradhya get married against their parent's wishes and soon face relationship problems, along with insecurities, jealousy, and other issues.

The romantic-comedy film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film was officially announced in April 2022, and was tentatively titled VD11, as it was Vijay Devarakonda's eleventh lead role, while the official title Kushi was announced in May. The film's shooting commenced in April 2022 in Kashmir, and was wrapped up in July 2023. Last year, the filming was halted as Samantha was diagnosed with myositis.

Vijay and Samantha's upcoming projects

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda visited the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family after Kushi's release. Vijay will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled VD 12.

Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on Prime Video.

