Kushi box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu film falls down, collects 9 crore

The report states Kushi had Telugu occupancy of around 53 percent and Tamil occupancy of around 45 percent on Saturday. The Telugu film released in Tamil and Hindi as well.

The film had collected ₹30.1 crore worldwide on Friday, as told by the makers. Producer Mythri Movie Makers shared the film's opening day collection on its official page on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the post read.

Directed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is Vijay and Samantha's second film after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of actor Savitri.

Kushi plot

The Kushi trailer showed Samantha as Aaradhya and Vijay as Viplav, who discover love in Kashmir. They go on to tie the knot despite opposition from their respective families as their horoscopes don't match. But their marriage hits a roadblock as they deal with differences between them before finally coming together on the same page.

Talking about his character, Viplav, at the trailer launch, Vijay said, “You know you are Viplav and Aradhya (Sam) is your wife or girlfriend when you watch Kushi. Vijay concluded that Kushi is the story of any regular couple, and that’s what makes Kushi a special film."

Vijay said he loved working with Samantha and director Shiva. He told ANI, “The entire process of shooting it will be one of my favourite memories forever. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I'll always find it fun to reflect on how this movie was made.”

