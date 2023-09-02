Kushi box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Telugu film opens at 16 crore

Kushi box office collection: After the success of Mahanati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are back again with a romantic film that recorded a wonderful opening in theatres on Friday. The Tamil film opened at a whopping ₹16 crore for all languages as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The Telugu film boasts of soothing music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Also read: Kushi Twitter reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's ‘sweet’ love story is a hit with fans Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play a married couple in Kushi.

Kushi box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film's Telugu version recorded an occupancy of around 59.13 percent whereas the Tamil version had an overall 40.12 percent occupancy. With a ₹16 crore opening, the film is expected to do well this weekend.

More about Kushi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is also dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

The movie is about how Vijay's Viplav and Samantha's Aaradhya fall in love during their individual vacation in Kashmir. But their families get involved to make them apart. To prove their families wrong, the two characters get married but their marriage hits a roadblock when differences emerge between the two of them. Their relatable but lovely world of romance with bittersweet moments is the centre of the narrative.

Kushi promotions

Samantha has been on a break from work and was vacationing in Bali before returning to India for the promotion of Kushi. She joined Vijay at the Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad last month and the two set the stage on fire as they danced to the romantic numbers from the film. The film has lovely songs like Na Rojaa Nuvve, Aradhya, Yedhaki Oka Gaayam, Osi Pellama and the Kushi title song.

Vijay spoke about Samantha

Vijay has said working with Samantha again will be a very fond memory. He told ANI, "The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I've formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film..."

