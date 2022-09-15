Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce was unfortunate: 'It’s gone. It's out of our lives'

Actor Nagarjuna has spoken about the reports on his son-actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu even after they announced their separation last year. In a new interview, Nagarjuna responded to a question on if it worries him. Nagarjuna called it an 'unfortunate' experience for Chaitanya and added that it's out of their lives now. (Also Read | Nagarjuna slams fake reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. A part of Samantha's statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Chaitanya) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna said, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life."

Earlier this year, Nagarjuna had reacted to news reports about him speaking on Chaitanya and Samanth's divorce. He had tweeted in January, “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news.” He added the hashtag--give news not rumours.

Recently, Chaitanya opened up about being spoken of in the media in relation to Samantha, even after their separation. He had said, "We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it."

Nagarjuna was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva which released in cinema halls on September 9. In the film, Nagarjuna essayed the role of an architechts, Anish Shetty, who wields the Nandi Astra. Apart from him the Ayan Mukerji film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON