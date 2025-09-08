Namrata Shirodkar takes kids for Lady Gaga’s concert in New York, fans call Sitara ‘copy of Mahesh Babu’

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s family had a star-studded night out in New York. His wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar along with their kids, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni, were spotted together enjoying Lady Gaga’s concert. Namrata Shirodkar's husband-actor Mahesh Babu didn’t accompany his family to the US as he is busy shooting for SSMB 29.

Namrata and kids attend Lady Gaga concert

On Monday, Namrata took to Instagram to share moments from her family's night out at the Lady Gaga concert at Madison Square Garden in New York , featuring her kids Gautam and Sitara.

The family thoroughly enjoyed the concert, with Namrata particularly impressed by Lady Gaga's performance, which she couldn't stop raving about in her post. Lady Gaga performed in New York as part of her Mayhem Ball tour.

Namrata shared a series of pictures which showcased not just the singer's performance but the electric atmosphere in the stadium too. She also posted sweet selfies with her kids. Sharing the images, Namrata wrote, “One word : outstanding performance @ladygaga ur a rock star… loved every bit of ur show…love love and more love to u.”

The post concluded with a photo of Sitara striking a pose for the camera, beaming with joy after the concert. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to the post, and wrote, “So much majjjjja (fun)," along with red heart emojis.

Mahesh Babu's fans loved the photos and commented on the striking resemblance between the actor and his daughter Sitara.

“Just looking like Mahesh Babu,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Last one is totally Mahesh Babu's pose.” “Xerox copy,” one shared.

More about Namrata’s trip to the US

On Saturday, Namrata shared a post after watching the US Open semifinals along with Gautam and Sitara. She shared a bunch of pictures as the family enjoyed themselves during their day out. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The best match of 2025... Just the best time, every minute was worth it!"

"The sound of winning and losing all make it worth it…every game has to be played to win! Respect to the legend for putting up a fight @carlitosalcarazz you go and win the final!!! We are rooting for you (clapping hands emojis)," she added.

Meanwhile, Namrata's husband-actor Mahesh Babu didn’t accompany his family to the US as he is busy shooting for SSMB 29, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli, and a big reveal will be out in November this year. Recently, Rajamouli reshared a poster on Instagram which features a close-up photo of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi.