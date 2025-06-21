Nani and HIT The Third Case team hit with legal notice from Madras HC over plagiarism allegations

The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Nani and the team of HIT: The Third Case after scriptwriter Vimalavelan, aka Vimal, alleged that the film’s story is copied from him. A Live Law report states that Vimal filed a petition at the Madras HC, making plagiarism allegations against the film’s team. (Also Read: Sailesh Kolanu scared Nani, Prateik Smita Patil, his wife with all the violence in HIT 3: ‘What's wrong with you?’) Nani in a still from Sailesh Kolanu's action film HIT: The Third Case.

Nani, HIT 3 team hit with legal notice

Vimal told the HC that HIT 3 is an unauthorised adaptation of his story. He claimed that it’s a copy of a script registered with the South Indian Film Writers’ Association since 4 August 2021. He also claimed that on 8 August 2022, he submitted the synopsis to Nani with the intention of working with him and never received a response.

The script writer also wrote in his plea that once HIT 3 was released, he watched it in theatres and was shocked to see that it was his film with minor changes. He also submitted a list of similarities between his script and the film. Vimal had previously sent a legal notice to Nani and the team of HIT 3 asking them to cease and desist from committing infringement of his intellectual property, but there was no response.

Vimal now seeks payment for damages and compensation of 20% of the film’s profits. He argues that the film’s team caused him financial loss. He also filed a complaint with the writers’ association, but claims no action was taken. The HC gave the HIT 3 team until 7 July to respond.

About HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case is the third instalment in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT franchise. The first part, which was released in 2020, saw Vishwak Sen play SP Vikram Rudraraju. A police officer in the Telangana state's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), he suffers from PTSD. Adivi Sesh headlined the second part of the franchise in 2022 as Andhra Pradesh HIT team member SP Krishna Dev, aka KD. HIT 3 was released in May this year and collected ₹119.25 crore worldwide. HIT 4 will be headlined by Karthi.