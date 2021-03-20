Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nani announces second chapter in the HIT franchise, to star Adivi Sesh
Nani announces second chapter in the HIT franchise, to star Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing a character called Krishna Dev, an officer from the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) in HIT 2.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:45 PM IST
HIT: The 2nd Case poster is out.

Actor Nani on Saturday took to introduce Adivi Sesh as the leading man of his upcoming Telugu production HIT: The 2nd Case. Sesh will be seen playing a character called Krishna Dev, an officer from the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT).

Unveiling a poster to mark the announcement of the second chapter in the franchise, Nani wrote that Sesh will be seen playing even more badass character than Vishwak Sen’s role in the first part.

The project will be produced by Nani and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the first chapter as well. The first chapter was about the investigation behind the disappearance of a girl. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.

As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe (2018), which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box-office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview to Firstpost: “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”

