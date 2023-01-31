Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nani's Dasara pre-release profits reach 12 crore

Nani's Dasara pre-release profits reach 12 crore

telugu cinema
Published on Jan 31, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Nani's Dasara has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹65 crore. It has already collected ₹77 crore by selling their theatrical and digital rights.

Dasara teaser: Nani stars at the electric and rustic lead in Dasara.
Dasara teaser: Nani stars at the electric and rustic lead in Dasara.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Natural Star Nani is ready to captivate viewers with his rustic movie Dasara. The teaser of the movie was unveiled on Monday and elicited an immense response from the audience. The director of this movie is Srikanth Odela, a debutant.

The most recent talk of the town is that Dasara has already made profits. According to the rumour mill, the movie has already earned an impressive 12 crore before its release. The total budget of the movie is around 65 crore and the makers sold the theatrical and digital rights for over 29 crore and 48 crore, respectively.

Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the film features Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The music of the pan-Indian movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and it is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Dasara is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on March 30, 2023.

Keerthy Suresh, after wrapping up the film, shared the news on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani.

"Few films knock on your door and say - ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’! That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup" the National Award winner wrote in the caption.

Jersey star Nani also posted about the shoot wrap on Instagram. "An Epic called #DASARA is done. It’s a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER" the 38-year-old actor posted.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nani telugu cinema
nani telugu cinema
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out