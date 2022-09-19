Niharika Konidela recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, fans call her ‘south’s Gangu’. Watch

Niharika Konidela channeled her inner Alia Bhatt as she dressed up as the latter’s character from the recent hit Gangubai Kathiawadi for a recent costume party. Niharika shared a few pictures and video from her appearance as Gangu on social media on Monday. This led to fans calling her ‘south’s Gangu’ and praising her accurate recreation of Alia’s look. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares clip of Thailand fans recreating Gangubai Kathiawadi's Dholida

Sharing the carousel post on Instagram, Niharika captioned it, “Channelling Gangu. And if you don’t know already, I LOVE costumes parties. PS please ignore the monkeys behind me in the last video.” Niharika was dressed in the signature white saree that Alia wore in the film, along with the plain white blouse, as well as the dark red lipstick and sunglasses to complete the look. She posed for the camera, recreating Alia Bhatt’s pose from the film as well. In the video, she can be seen walking towards the camera as a number of men follow her in a funny manner.

Reacting to the post, Niharika’s cousin Sreeja Konidela dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, while Sneha Reddy wrote, “Super”. One fan commented, “You are south’s Gangubai,” and another wrote, “This is perfect recreation.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saw Alia portray the role of the real life Gangubai, a sex worker-turned-brothel owner, who was an influential figure in Mumbai in the mid-20th century. The film was praised critically, particularly for Alia’s transformation into Gangu and her performance. It was also a box office success, amassing over ₹200 crore globally.

Niharika, daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, has worked as an actor sparingly, appearing in five films between 2016 and 2019. She has also produced a number of TV shows and web series, apart from hosting the reality show Dhee Junior.

