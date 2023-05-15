NTR 30 title and first look to be released on Jr NTR’s b’day: Reports

Actor Jr. NTR’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project with director Koratala Siva was officially launched in March with a pooja ceremony. As per reports, the makers are planning to unveil the film’s title as well as first look poster on May 20th to coincide with Jr. NTR’s birthday. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan joins the sets of NTR 30, to play the antagonist in Telugu debut; see his pics with Jr NTR)

Several reports suggest the title and first look of NTR will be released on the actor's birthday on May 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr. NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist.

Social media is buzzing with reports that the title and first look will be released on Jr. NTR’s birthday which is May 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan joined the sets. He was given a grand welcome by the team and pictures had surfaced on social media. The project was launched months after it was originally announced last year. Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have been demanding updates from the team. With the social media abuzz with anticipation, fans are now confident that an announcement will be made on the actor's birthday.

Recently, Jr. NTR requested fans to not keep asking for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next team up with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a yet-untitled Telugu film. Vetrimaaran recently confirmed that he will join hands with Jr. NTR for a yet-untitled upcoming project which will take time to take off. He also said that he won’t collaborate with NTR for the star value but for the suitable content that would require him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10