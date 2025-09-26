OG box office collection day 2 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan film dips after record start, still races towards 100 crore

OG box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan's OG may have slowed down a bit after the maddening collections of its opening day, but it is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The Sujeeth film carried on some of its momentum on Friday after a record-shattering opening day, inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark. OG box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan's film is dominating the box office.

OG movie collection

OG, an action thriller that stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema. The film broke several advance booking and paid premiere collection records even before its release. The film earned ₹21 crore net through paid previews on Wednesday, before adding ₹63.70 crore net on Thursday. This took its opening to a solid ₹84.70 crore domestically. According to Sacnilk, OG earned a further ₹10.65 crore net by 5 PM on Friday. This takes its total domestic haul in just two days to ₹95.35 crore.

OG is the fastest Pawan Kalyan film to cross ₹100 crore net in India, and only the second to do so overall.

OG overseas box office collection

OG has also set several records overseas, minting over $3 million in North America alone. Trade sources put its overseas earnings on day 1 over $6 million. According to DVV Entertainment, the producers of OG, the film earned ₹154 crore gross worldwide on day 1. This is the seventh-biggest opening for any film in Indian history and the biggest of 2025.

All about OG

OG, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan). The film's craze peaked around release, as it is likely to be Pawan Kalyan's last film for a while. The actor, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will step away from films to focus on politics.