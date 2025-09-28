OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan film crosses 130 crore mark in India

OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG has been performing well at the box office since its release on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has crossed the ₹130 crore mark in India in four days and is on its way to have a good first weekend haul. OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in this gangster drama.

According to Sacnilk, OG collected an estimated ₹10.58 crore in India by 5 PM on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹132.58 crore. The film brought in ₹21 crore from its premieres alone and had a ₹63.75 crore opening.

After an expected 70% dip on Friday, OG made ₹18.75 crore. It sustained momentum on Saturday, bringing in an estimated ₹18.5 crore. Most of its collections have come from Telugu, with the film making less than ₹1 crore in Tamil and Kannada. The Hindi collection, while decent, could be better too, crossing ₹1.4 crore in three days. It remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days.

About They Call Him OG

OG was released amid high expectations despite Pawan’s previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Sujeeth’s last film, Saaho, failing to make a mark. It tells the story of a samurai named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who travels to India during the Second World War and grows up to become Satya Dada’s (Prakash Raj) right-hand man. He gives it all up due to an unforeseen incident and leads an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan) and their daughter Tara before circumstances force him to pick up his katana again. The film ends by teasing a sequel which will explore more of OG’s story.