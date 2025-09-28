Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan film crosses 130 crore mark in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 05:15 pm IST

OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sujeeth's They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. 

OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sujeeth’s gangster film They Call Him OG has been performing well at the box office since its release on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has crossed the 130 crore mark in India in four days and is on its way to have a good first weekend haul.

OG box office collection day 4 (updated live): Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in this gangster drama.

OG box office collection day 4 @ 5 pm

According to Sacnilk, OG collected an estimated 10.58 crore in India by 5 PM on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to 132.58 crore. The film brought in 21 crore from its premieres alone and had a 63.75 crore opening.

After an expected 70% dip on Friday, OG made 18.75 crore. It sustained momentum on Saturday, bringing in an estimated 18.5 crore. Most of its collections have come from Telugu, with the film making less than 1 crore in Tamil and Kannada. The Hindi collection, while decent, could be better too, crossing 1.4 crore in three days. It remains to be seen how the film will fare in the coming days.

About They Call Him OG

OG was released amid high expectations despite Pawan’s previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Sujeeth’s last film, Saaho, failing to make a mark. It tells the story of a samurai named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who travels to India during the Second World War and grows up to become Satya Dada’s (Prakash Raj) right-hand man. He gives it all up due to an unforeseen incident and leads an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan) and their daughter Tara before circumstances force him to pick up his katana again. The film ends by teasing a sequel which will explore more of OG’s story.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
