Onam: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan feed sons Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves, twins look cute in mundu. See pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared super adorable pictures from his and his actor wife Nayanthara's first Onam celebration with sons Uyir and Ulagam on Sunday. All of them decked up in traditional white ensembles as they sat for the traditional meal. Vignesh also shared two romantic pictures with Nayanthara on the occasion. Also read: Vignesh Shivan cheers for Nayanthara after Jawan poster release: 'Family is so proud of you'

Nayanthara, Vignesh celebrate Onam with sons

Vignesh Shivan has shared pictures from their Onam celebrations.

Sharing pictures of them feeding the twins with the food served on banana leaves placed on the floor, Vignesh wrote, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. #GodBless. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM." Both the little ones wore white mundus as they sat together for the Onam platter.

Reacting to such lovely photos, a fan wrote, “How cute they are.” “Cute almighty should give you a plenty of happiness and blessed forever,” wrote another. A fan also said, “Happy Onam. Happy that Uyir and Ulag grow up learning and accepting both culture and ethnicity.” A fan also called them “Cute babies and parents”.

Sharing pictures with Nayanthara, he wrote, "In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special (heart emoji and halo emoji). Onam festivities begin here with my Uyirs and Ulagamsss. Wishing everyone in advance a very happy Onam."

Many called the pictures “beautiful” in the comments section. A fan also asked, “Why are both so pretty.” Another commented, “Aw sweet as always.” A fan also wrote, “Bro setting the bar so high for other men.”

More about Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9 last year. Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan was one of the selected guests who attended the wedding. Four months later, the couple welcomed their sons Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy.

Nayanthara is now gearing up for the release of the Atlee film, Jawan. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film that also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra among others. It will release in theatres on September 7. Nayanthara was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

