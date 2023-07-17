Vignesh Shivan cheers for Nayanthara after Jawan poster release: 'Family is so proud of you'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter and reacted to wife Nayanthara's poster from her upcoming film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller stars Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Praising Nayanthara for her achievement, Vignesh called her journey inspiring. Also read: New Jawan poster: Shah Rukh Khan introduces Nayanthara's cop look Vignesh Shivan is married to actor Nayanthara.

Vignesh reacts to Nayanthara's Jawan poster

Vignesh wrote, “Happy and Proud of you thangamey #Nayanthara. From being a fan of Shah Rukh sir and binge watching only his movies like literally only his movies to acting opposite to him in such a big film! Your journey is just starting. You are soooo inspiring dear wife. Our family is sooo proud of you. @Atlee_dir cheers brother #Jawan.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had introduced Nayanthara's character from Jawan with her new look as a cop. She looked badass in the edgy look. The poster had her wielding a machine gun while looking stylish in an all-black look with matching sunglasses.

Jawan marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. As she and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen romancing in the film, Vignesh had reacted to the same previously. Shah Rukh Khan thanked Vignesh for his appreciation of Jawan and also warned him about Nayanthara. He said on Twitter, “@VigneshShivN thank you for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

In reply, Vignesh said, "Soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream debut with you #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.”

Jawan Prevue

Last week, Nayanthara's first glimpses from the film were seen in the Jawan Prevue. While she appeared in a yellow saree in one scene, she was seen in a corporate look in another. A few more scenes had her wielding a gun, seemingly during an action scene. Besides Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and others were also spotted in the clip. Shah Rukh debuted his bald look.

Jawan will release in theatres on September 7. It is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

