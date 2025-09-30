Makers of Pawan Kalyan's OG delete sassy tweet mocking petitioner after HC order on ticket prices; internet roasts them

The Telangana High Court on Monday extended its interim order suspending the ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan's recent release, OG. This means that the tickets for the much-anticipated action thriller will continue to be priced normally, and theatres cannot add a blockbuster charge as had been planned. Amid this back and forth, DVV Entertainment posted a sarcastic tweet on Monday, roasting the petitioner who had asked for the price hike to be rolled back. However, as the court ruled against them, the production house behind OG deleted the tweet, leading to lots of online ridicule. OG stars Pawan Kalyan as the titular gangster Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.

DVV Entertainment mocks petitioner, deletes tweet later

On Monday, DVV Entertainment, the production house behind OG, took to Twitter (now X) and wrote, “Telangana HC extends interim order suspending the #TheyCallHimOG ticket price memo, applicable only to petitioner Barla Mallesh Yadav. So we're offering him a ₹100 discount on his ticket at any Nizam theatre!”

The now-deleted tweet from DVV Entertainment.

Addressing the petitioner directly, the tweet further added, "Mallesh garu, hope you also enjoy the film like our fans did (heart emoji)." Barla Mallesh Yadav was the individual who had moved the Telangana High Court against the proposed ticket price hike for OG, arguing it makes the film too expensive for the average cine viewer.

Internet roasts OG makers

On Monday, as the HC extended their earlier interim order, it became clear that the suspension was all of Telangana and not merely for the petitioner. DVV Entertainment took down the tweet promptly. This, however, did not deter the internet from taking potshots at them.

The screenshot of the now-deleted tweet was shared on Reddit where one person commented, "When you seek more than mere entertainment from movies, you are more likely to be mocked by the people who should entertain you." Another added, "This was egg on face moment."

Many others said the scoreline of this online match was DVV-0, Yadav garu-1, indicating that without even commenting, the petitioner had won this round.

OG box office update

OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, released in theatres last Thursday. Despite the suspension of the price hike, OG has done well at the box office, earning over ₹147 crore net domestically and ₹265 crore gross worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, and also the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan's career. OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj.