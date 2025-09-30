OG worldwide box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film mints 265 crore, is highest grossing Telugu film of 2025

OG worldwide box office collection: They Call Him OG is a juggernaut that refuses to slow down. Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer passed the Monday test with distinction. The film saw a dip of 60% in collections in the domestic market, par for the course for a big mass actioner of its scale. It has now surpassed some big hits from recent years in its journey at the box office OG worldwide box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan plays a former gangster called Ojas Gambheera in the film.

OG movie worldwide collection

OG, as the film is called, earned ₹7.50 crore net in India on Monday, a 60% dip from the ₹18.50 crore it had earned on Sunday. Buoyed by its massive ₹84-crore opening, the film managed to earn ₹147 crore net ( ₹168 crore gross) in India in its first five days. The film's makers - DVV Entertainment - said on Monday that the film had grossed ₹252 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. On Monday, the film added an estimated ₹13 crore to that, taking the total to ₹265 crore.

OG is now the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, snatching the top spot from Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which ended its run with ₹255 crore worldwide earlier this year. No other Telugu film has even crossed ₹200 crore. Given OG's momentum, the film should cross ₹300 crore by its second weekend, becoming the first Telugu film to do so this year.

All about OG

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is the story of the titular gangster Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), who returns to Mumbai to challenge the hegemony of a new don named Omi (Emraan Hashmi). The film marks Emraan's debut in Telugu cinema, and also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. The film received mixed to positive reactions from critics, with praise for Pawan's portrayal and the action, but criticism of the plot.