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Peddi box office collection day 10: Ram Charan film picks up momentum, crosses 200 crore in India

Peddi box office collection day 10: The sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles sparked controversy for depiction of the female lead.

Jun 13, 2026 10:11 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 10: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on June 4. After a strong start, the film saw a slight dip in numbers over the weekdays. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana admits ‘a few shots from Janhvi Kapoor’s track turned misleading', confirms removing them)

Peddi box office

Peddi box office collection day 10: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play Achiyamma and Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

The latest update states that Peddi has collected 7.86 crore on its second Saturday. It is a growth in numbers compared to the previous few days, since Peddi collected 5.15 crore on Friday and 6.30 crore on Thursday. Peddi collected 20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected 40.66 crore net in India on its first day. Peddi experienced an expected dip in Monday and brought in 12.35 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 245.25 crore and the total India net to 206.56 crore so far.

Peddi has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the highest-grossing South Indian film, beating Karuppu.

About Peddi

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi box office collection day 10: Ram Charan film picks up momentum, crosses 200 crore in India
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