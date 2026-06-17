Peddi box office collection day 14: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses ₹225 crore mark in 2 weeks

Peddi has become the highest-grossing Telugu cinema of 2026, beating films such as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It is also the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year, surpassing the Tamil film Karuppu . The trade website reported that Peddi has collected ₹317.12 crore gross worldwide in 13 days, whereas the film’s team claims that it has grossed ₹400 crore worldwide.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹1.97 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹225.52 crore. The film had brought in ₹193.55 crore in its opening week. It showed a dip in its second week compared to its first, when it brought in ₹5.15 crore on Friday. The film showed improvement by bringing in ₹8.10 crore on Saturday and ₹9.20 crore on Sunday. On Monday, Peddi dipped again, collecting ₹4.10 crore. It collected ₹3.45 crore on Tuesday.

Peddi box office collection day 14: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor -starrer Peddi experienced highs and lows since it released on June 4, with premieres on June 3. Despite the controversy surrounding how Janhvi’s character was portrayed, the film has crossed the ₹225 crore mark in India in two weeks of its release.

Peddi now has Jr NTR’s 2024 film Devara: Part 1’s ₹292.47 crore net collection in India to beat, as well as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s 2025 film War 2’s ₹236.55 crore domestic collection.

About Peddi Peddi is a sports action drama film written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

The film tells the story of a aata coolie (player for hire) who fights for the identity of his people, whose village lacks a name and even basic amenities. He finds a way to make himself heard through sport, going from cricketer to kushti (wrestling) and eventually sprinting, before he’s finally heard after years. While initial reviews praised the film for its story, backlash soon followed over the portrayal of Janhvi.

Buchi claimed at press conferences that two to three scenes from her role were removed from the film, altering her character’s trajectory. He claimed that they would be added to theatres from Wednesday.