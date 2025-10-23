Prabhas cuts cake as he celebrates 46th birthday with Salaar director Prashanth Neel. Watch

Tollywood star Prabhas turned 46 on October 23, and he celebrated the special day with director Prashanth Neel and the team of Hombale Films. A video circulating online shows the actor smiling as Prashanth feeds him cake and hugs him. Take a look. Prabhas rang in his birthday with Prashanth Neel and the team of Hombale.

Prabhas’ birthday celebration with Prashanth Neel

In a video shared by numerous fan pages of Prabhas, the actor can be seen cutting the numerous cakes lined up in front of him. Prashanth’s wife, Likitha, hands him a piece of cake to feed Prabhas. The director can be seen feeding cake to a smiling Prabhas and hugging him while wishing him a happy birthday. Producer Vijay Kiragandur can also be seen walking up to hug Prabhas and wish him.

Likitha also wished Prabhas on Instagram by posting an unseen picture with the actor and writing, “Happy Birthday to my one and only T-rex. #happybirthdayannaya #darling.” Team Salaar also released a poster to wish Prabhas on his birthday and share their excitement for Salaar 2, writing, “Happy Birthday to the Unshakable Force of Indian Cinema, our dearest #Prabhas. We can’t wait for the dino-mite blast to ignite the big screens once again! #Salaar2 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas.”

Prabhas has also received birthday wishes from celebs like Mahesh Babu, Rishab Shetty, Mohan Babu, Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and others on his birthday.

Recent work

Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, playing the roles of Bhairava and Karna. He played a cameo as Rudra in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa this year. His next film, Maruthi’s horror comedy The Raja Saab, is set to be released in theatres for Sankranthi.

He also has Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up. A combined version of his hit Baahubali films, directed by SS Rajamouli, titled Baahubali: The Epic, will be released in theatres on October 31.