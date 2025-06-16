Prabhas fans dance, cheer, bathe his cutout in milk at wild The RajaSaab teaser launch in Hyderabad

The teaser launch of the pan-India horror-comedy The RajaSaab was held at Prasad's Multiplex in Hyderabad on Monday morning. Prabhas wasn't even there, but that did not stop 300 ‘Darlings’ from converging at the theatre. As one fan, Tarun, put it, "There were passes for this, so only these many came. If it were free entry, you would have seen the streets blocked." Fans go wild at the teaser launch of Prabhas' RajaSaab.

Fans screamed, danced, and bathed in milk, as they anointed their favourite Rebel Star's cutouts in milk right outside the venue. "This is the return of vintage Prabhas," they said.

A giant cutout of Prabhas was unveiled right before the teaser launch at the venue. The nearly 30-foot cutout was the centre of attraction for all fans.

Raja Saab' is one of the most highly anticipated movies in the Indian cinema industry this year. The horror comedy is directed by Maruthi. The movie is slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

However, in an unexpected alleged breach just days ahead of its official release, portions of the teaser from 'The Raja Saab' have reportedly been leaked and are currently available on the internet.

Taking note of the leaked videos, the film's official handle posted on X that action will be taken against those posting leaked content from the teaser online.

The makers shared a statement on their official X page on Friday, addressing the same.

They wrote, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

'The Raja Saab' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The cinematography of the film is handled by Karthik Palani, while Thaman S composed the music of the movie.

Apart from Prabhas's charming presence, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.

The film has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry ever since its makers released its first-look poster on the occasion of Makar Sankranti last year.

The fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor in the horror-comedy genre, contrary to a string of action movies the actor has appeared in over the last few years.

The movie is set to have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (With ANI inputs)