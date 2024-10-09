Prabhas visits Rajendra Prasad's residence, consoles him after daughter Gayathri's death

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayathri died on October 5 due to a heart attack at age 38. Actor Prabhas paid Rajendra Prasad a visit at his residence in Hyderabad to offer condolences in person. (Also Read: Allu Arjun hugs a bereaved Rajendra Prasad after his daughter Gayathri's death) Prabhas visited Rajendra Prasad's home to share his condolences.

Prabhas visits Rajendra Prasad

Prabhas visited the veteran actor's residence on Wednesday, a few days after the tragic death of Gayathri. Prabhas was seen talking to Rajendra and holding his hands in his palms to comfort him. The photograph of Gayathri was kept just beside the chairs in which they sat and talked for some time. In a video captured by photographers, Prabhas was seen giving a hug to the veteran actor before entering the house. Rajendra brought Prabhas inside the room by holding his hand.

More details

According to Moneycontrol, Gayathri complained of chest pain and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday night. Rajendra Prasad was shooting for a film and rushed to the hospital when he heard the news. Despite receiving treatment, she suffered a massive heart attack and died at around 12:40 am on Saturday.

After the news surfaced, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani, and Sai Durgha Tej shared their condolences. Allu Arjun also paid a visit to the actor's residence to offer his condolences.

Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was a blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi magnum opus also starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. In the film, Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.