After Prakash Raj supports Cockroach Janata Party, Pawan Kalyan accuses them of divisiveness: ‘Trying to damage country’

It has been a busy few days for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has held protests across the country following the NEET paper leak. After Prakash Raj joined the CJP and showed his support during the Bengaluru protest, his co-star and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan held a Jana Sena Party (JSP) meeting in Delhi. Pawan criticised the ‘small minds’ supporting CJP and accused them of divisiveness.

Pawan Kalyan accuses CJP of causing harm to country’s integrity

Without naming Prakash Raj, Pawan Kalyan criticised the 'small minds' supporting the Cockroach Janata Party.

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At the meeting, Pawan addressed his party members at a star hotel. He made it clear that one of the key agenda items for the meeting in Delhi was the CJP. The actor-politician said, “You must have heard of the cockroaches recently. It reminded me of the Sumathi Satakam (Telugu book on morals). Even a tiny creature or an ant can kill a powerful snake.”

Explaining his analogy further, he said, “In the same manner, people with small minds and no understanding of the depth of this country’s politics will use divisiveness to weaken the country’s integrity. We must not fall prey to such thoughts. Even when crores of people with small thoughts meet, be it good or bad, they can have a strong effect. So, we must fight against it and not take part in it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Pawan also told ANI, “Somehow, why they are angry, you have to look at it. Cockroach is the one which stays in gutter… that means maybe I can understand the pain.” He also revealed that he spoke about CJP with his son, Akira Nandan, and added, “I was talking to my son today morning, and I was asking the same question. I said, how many of your friends are there, they have a huge group of friends, around 20 people, and asked him how many of them are there. I think three of them subscribed.” Prakash Raj supports the CJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Pawan also told ANI, “Somehow, why they are angry, you have to look at it. Cockroach is the one which stays in gutter… that means maybe I can understand the pain.” He also revealed that he spoke about CJP with his son, Akira Nandan, and added, “I was talking to my son today morning, and I was asking the same question. I said, how many of your friends are there, they have a huge group of friends, around 20 people, and asked him how many of them are there. I think three of them subscribed.” Prakash Raj supports the CJP {{/usCountry}}

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Pawan’s statement comes a day after Prakash was vocal in his support of the CJP. Attending the protest with activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the actor spoke about the need for change. “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No!” he said.

“Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We, the youngsters, are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams,” he added.

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Prakash has been vocal on social media in his support of the CJP since its inception.

When Prakash Raj criticised Pawan Kalyan

Recently, Pawan received flak after he declared that Telangana is nobody’s ‘ayya jagir’ (father’s property) following his denial of permission to hold a public meeting in the state. After he repealed but remained steadfast in his desire to contest in the state, Prakash wrote a sarcastic Tweet without naming Pawan. He wrote in Telugu, “If you say you’re coming, would we say no? Do come, Sir...But before you do, are you coming on your own? Are you coming with an alliance? Or are you coming solo? Let us know that before you come. #justasking.”

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The duo has starred together in numerous films, including Suswagatham (1998), Badri (2000), Jalsa (2008), Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu (2012), and Vakeel Saab (2021), but has been vocal about their political differences.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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