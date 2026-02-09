Prakash Raj walks out of Spirit after an argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Report

After all the chatter around Deepika Padukone exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over work-hour conflicts, fresh reports now suggest that actor Prakash Raj has also walked out of the project due to creative differences with the film’s team. Prakash Raj had been billed as a pivotal presence in Spirit, and his voice in the launch video had already created significant buzz around his character.

The report mentioned that the actor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly had a heated disagreement on the sets over the script and a particular scene, which led to the actor leaving the film.

“It is also being said that Prakash Raj’s behaviour during a few instances did not go down well with the makers, prompting them to take the drastic decision of removing him from the film. As of now, there is no official confirmation, but the news is spreading rapidly in film circles,” claimed the report.

The report also claimed that a few scenes already shot with Prakash “may have to be scrapped, potentially leading to delays in the shoot.” Neither the makers nor the actor have responded to the report so far.

Last year, there were also reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone was initially in the running for the female lead role, which eventually went to Triptii Dimri after Deepika reportedly stepped away due to work-hour conflicts with director Sandeep.

What do we know about Spirit On January 1, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit unveiled the first look poster of the highly anticipated film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The poster showed Prabhas with long hair and a rugged beard paired with a moustache, standing shirtless with his back to the camera. His body is marked with bruises and wrapped in multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm, and back. He is wearing loose white trousers, holding a cigarette between his lips and a glass in one hand. By his side Triptii, dressed in a simple saree, is seen lighting his cigarette.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Earlier this month, the producer of the film, T-series revealed that the film will be released on March 5, 2027.